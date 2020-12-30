California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 360.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11,927.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,780.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNST. BidaskClub raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.