California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Hanger, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hanger, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,972 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Hanger worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hanger by 206.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,365 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,172 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hanger by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hanger during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hanger by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,595 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanger by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HNGR shares. BidaskClub cut Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. Hanger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The healthcare company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $256.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.01 million.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

