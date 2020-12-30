California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 285,711 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 203,873 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 733.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 166,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 146,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $799,000.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $1,633,286.08. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

VNDA stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.