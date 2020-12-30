California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 634 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLMD. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 174.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,190,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $577,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,011,000.

RLMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Relmada Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

OTCMKTS:RLMD opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $90,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,450.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

