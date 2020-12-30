Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Get Camden National alerts:

CAC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,744. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35. The company has a market cap of $521.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.99. Camden National has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 286,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 172,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.