Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Price Target to $24.50

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $24.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AYRWF. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ayr Strategies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of AYRWF opened at $23.90 on Monday. Ayr Strategies has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

