Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ CCBG traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.85. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 345.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

