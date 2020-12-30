Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $97.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.68.

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.46. 33,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,651 shares of company stock valued at $29,864,682. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,215,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,365,000 after acquiring an additional 127,830 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

