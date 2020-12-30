Cardstack Achieves Market Cap of $3.18 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Cardstack token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $113,647.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardstack has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardstack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.72 or 0.00283190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014964 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.47 or 0.01973523 BTC.

About Cardstack

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardstack Token Trading

Cardstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitForex, Coinsuper, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.