Cardstack (CARD) Hits Market Cap of $3.16 Million

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $73,230.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardstack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Cardstack has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00042419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00281238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015599 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00028110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.24 or 0.02059030 BTC.

About Cardstack

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Bibox, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

