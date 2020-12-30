Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.76

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.76 and traded as high as $14.18. Carrefour SA (CA.PA) shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 3,733,810 shares traded.

CA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.77 ($19.73).

Get Carrefour SA (CA.PA) alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.76.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour SA (CA.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.