CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CBMB stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. CBM Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of CBM Bancorp worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

