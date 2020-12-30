Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $18.55 million and approximately $310,439.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00039013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00280503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $575.38 or 0.01993730 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 18,550,951 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

