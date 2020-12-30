CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.61

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.61 and traded as high as $21.78. CenterPoint Energy shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 2,845,157 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

