Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.95

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.95 and traded as high as $46.46. Centrica plc (CNA.L) shares last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 25,960,749 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica plc (CNA.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 56.04 ($0.73).

Get Centrica plc (CNA.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.95.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica plc (CNA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica plc (CNA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.