CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.27

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 186374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

CEU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$1.15 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. ATB Capital raised shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. The firm has a market cap of C$338.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.97.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$166.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$169.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 41,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$30,836.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,663,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,240,847.91. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 78,345 shares of company stock worth $61,718.

About CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

