CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.48

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.41.

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.