CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.21.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.14. 18,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,632. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $48.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

