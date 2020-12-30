Charles R. Oglesby Sells 25,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,857.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
HZO opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $808.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.78. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
