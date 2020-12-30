Charles R. Oglesby Sells 25,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,857.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HZO opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $808.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.78. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $1,601,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $745,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,011,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.