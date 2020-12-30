Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 114,924 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,924 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBBN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,318,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,191,000 after buying an additional 960,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 316,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 171,673.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 115,021 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 960,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 88,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.85. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBBN. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

