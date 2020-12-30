Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 840,801 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 156.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,801 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 202,679 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 1,062.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 114,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.
FCEL stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 5.48. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.
