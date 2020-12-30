Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 840,801 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 156.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,801 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 202,679 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 1,062.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 114,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

FCEL stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 5.48. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

