Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Oppenheimer worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 500.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 44.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $276.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

