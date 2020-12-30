Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,468 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.30% of National CineMedia worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCMI. BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

