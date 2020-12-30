Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,469,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 132,210 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in MannKind by 40.0% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the third quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 412.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 53.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MannKind from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 34,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 398,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNKD opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $765.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

