Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of SINA worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SINA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 49.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of SINA in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SINA in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 58.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SINA alerts:

NASDAQ:SINA opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. SINA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $507.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.19 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. SINA’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SINA Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SINA. TheStreet upgraded shares of SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.