Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 46,385 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 176.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 878,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,238,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 450,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 896.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the period. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,967,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530 over the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.