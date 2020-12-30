Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,377 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $653.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $47.01.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

