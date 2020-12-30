Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 283 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.15% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.