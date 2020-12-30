China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Biologic Products, Inc., through its indirect majority-owned subsidiary, is principally engaged in the research, development, production, manufacturing and sale of plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and other health care facilities in China. Its subsidiary, Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co. Ltd., operates from its manufacturing facility located in Taian City, Shandong Province. The Company’s principal products include its approved human albumin and immunoglobulin products. These human albumin products are mainly used to increase blood volume and its immunoglobulin products are used for the treatment and prevention of diseases. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of CBPO stock opened at $117.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.20. China Biologic Products has a 1-year low of $97.91 and a 1-year high of $119.29.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that China Biologic Products will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBPO. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,962,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,665,000 after purchasing an additional 210,876 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the second quarter worth approximately $17,199,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 16.2% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 464,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64,558 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 55.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 139,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 122.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

