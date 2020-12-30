China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Trading Up 31.3%

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was up 31.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 8,310,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,592% from the average daily volume of 491,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.85% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG)

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

