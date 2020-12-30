ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Critical Contrast

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ChromaDex and FSD Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex 0 0 3 0 3.00 FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

ChromaDex presently has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 59.39%. Given ChromaDex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

ChromaDex has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ChromaDex and FSD Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex -39.86% -100.14% -50.35% FSD Pharma N/A -111.76% -92.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChromaDex and FSD Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex $46.29 million 6.42 -$32.15 million ($0.52) -9.25 FSD Pharma $190,000.00 107.27 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.28

ChromaDex has higher revenue and earnings than FSD Pharma. ChromaDex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FSD Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of ChromaDex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of ChromaDex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ChromaDex beats FSD Pharma on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function. It also provides reference standards and fine chemicals to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products in dietary supplements, cosmetics, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through international distributors. ChromaDex Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc., produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain. FSD Pharma Inc. has strategic alliance agreements with SciCann Therapeutics Inc., CannTab Therapeutics, and Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

