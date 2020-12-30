Chronobank Market Capitalization Reaches $749,983.00 (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Chronobank has a market capitalization of $749,983.00 and $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronobank token can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chronobank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00294820 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026304 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $557.24 or 0.01974612 BTC.

Chronobank Token Profile

Chronobank (TIME) is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chronobank’s official website is chrono.tech . Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.