Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $173.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. 140166 raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 98,344 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $195.99 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -81.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

