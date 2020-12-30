Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.92. 538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.94.

About Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts.

