Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Down 8.8%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 8,953,508 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 2,458,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLNE. ValuEngine raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

