CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in CMC Materials by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCMP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCMP stock opened at $144.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.92 and a 200 day moving average of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $174.87.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

