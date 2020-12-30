Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)’s share price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 1,759,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,221,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

CODX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $274.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of -3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $101,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 18,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $199,808.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,480 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.