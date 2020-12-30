Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Cognex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Cognex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

CGNX stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.56. 400,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,310. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $727,100.00. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 9.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cognex by 223.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cognex by 15.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.