Colonnade Acquisition (NYSE:CLA) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA) shares dropped 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.93. Approximately 3,651,410 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 728,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66.

Colonnade Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:CLA)

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that acquires assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida

