Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Trading Down 2.4%

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMLEF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 315 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totaling 35.9 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

