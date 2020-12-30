Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.49

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.49 and traded as low as $4.45. Communications Systems shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 44,444 shares changing hands.

JCS has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Communications Systems in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Communications Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Communications Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 754,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 37,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Communications Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

