Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.33.

NYSE CBU opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.12. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Bank System news, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil E. Fesette sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $139,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,829.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,381 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,798,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.