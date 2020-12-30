Comparing eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) & MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL)

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) and MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

eGain has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MobileIron has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

53.1% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of MobileIron shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of eGain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of MobileIron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for eGain and MobileIron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 0 6 0 3.00 MobileIron 0 3 0 0 2.00

eGain currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.79%. MobileIron has a consensus target price of $6.53, indicating a potential downside of 7.32%. Given eGain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe eGain is more favorable than MobileIron.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eGain and MobileIron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $72.73 million 5.05 $7.21 million $0.24 49.46 MobileIron $205.24 million 4.07 -$48.85 million ($0.41) -17.17

eGain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MobileIron. MobileIron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares eGain and MobileIron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain 10.77% 24.89% 9.64% MobileIron -21.34% -102.36% -17.49%

Summary

eGain beats MobileIron on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors. The company's suite includes various applications for digital interaction, knowledge management, and AI-based process guidance. It also provides integrated analytics for contact centers and digital properties to measure, manage, and optimize resources. In addition, the company offers subscription services and customer support services; and consulting, implementation, and training services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About MobileIron

MobileIron, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services. The company's MobileIron security platform also comprises MobileIron Threat Defense to identify zero-day threats on the device across networks and within client apps; and MobileIron secure applications for end-user productivity, such as enterprise app store, secure content, secure email and PIM, remote troubleshooting, and secure browsing applications, as well as MobileIron AppConnect, an SDK and wrapper that third-party developers integrate into their applications to provide security through additional encryption and advanced security controls. It serves various industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications primarily through distributors, resellers, service providers, system vendors, and system integrators. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

