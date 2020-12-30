Comparing Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) and JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) and JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

This table compares Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and JFE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft $4.56 billion 0.52 $198.30 million N/A N/A JFE $34.31 billion 0.17 -$1.82 billion $0.65 15.52

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JFE.

Volatility & Risk

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFE has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and JFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A JFE -7.20% -0.98% -0.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and JFE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 2 0 2.67 JFE 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft beats JFE on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services. Its Financial Services segment engages in the sales financing and usage transfer of material handling and warehousing equipment products. The company offers new forklifts, such as pallet trucks, order pickers, reach trucks, very narrow aisle trucks, forklift trucks, tow tractors, trailers, shuttles, and high rack stackers; counterbalanced forklift trucks; and automated components, including automated guided vehicles, conveyor systems, and stacker cranes. It also provides batteries, electric drives/drivetrains, controllers, electro mechanic components/control pedals/displays, electric mounting panels, and cable sets; and develops software solutions. The company distributes its products through its direct sales and service network, as well as through dealers and mail orders in Germany and internationally. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses. Its Engineering segment engages in the construction of energy, urban environment, steel structures and industrial machinery, recycling, and electricity retailing projects. The company's Trading segment purchases, processes, and sells steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. JFE Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.