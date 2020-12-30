Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Isolde O’hanlon Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Isolde O’hanlon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $12,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNFR stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $25.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.