CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.64

Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.64 and last traded at $112.13, with a volume of 195968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.82.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.84.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.91 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CONMED news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $1,038,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $40,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $87,807,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,260,000 after purchasing an additional 665,606 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CONMED by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 221,493 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,643,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 677,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,308,000 after purchasing an additional 161,867 shares during the period.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

