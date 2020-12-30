Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. Constellium has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.37 and a beta of 2.62.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,897.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 162,397 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Constellium by 600.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 155,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 133,541 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 44,055 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

