Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLY) Shares Up 1.1%

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLY) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.32 and last traded at $159.68. 2,885,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,690,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.88.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.68.

The CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY SELECT SECTOR SPDR invests in industries such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media, and retailing. The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR was previously known as the Cyclical/Transportation Select Sector SPDR.

