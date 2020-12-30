Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLB. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.42.

Shares of CLB opened at $25.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

