CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of CPLG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 90,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.93.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 372,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 296,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

